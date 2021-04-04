Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Michael Thomas Gamache, 75, passed away on March 25, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow.
Michael was born on March 27, 1946 in Yakima, Washington, the eldest son of Amos and Elsie Gamache. He attended St. Paul’s Grade School and graduated from Marquette High School, Class of 1964. Following high school Michael attended the University of Santa Clara, graduated in 1968 with a degree in Chemistry. After graduation he was drafted into the US Army as an Infantryman, serving one tour in Vietnam, earning two Purple Hearts along with numerous other medals. After his honorable discharge he joined his father Amos on the hop farm in Toppenish. Under his leadership the farm expanded into grape and apple production as well.
In 1973 Michael married his high school sweetheart Clara Lynn Morrison. They settled into their home on the farm and raised three fine children – Derek, Aaron and Dacia.
Michael served on many industry and community boards: Hop Growers of Washington, Hop Growers of America, Washington Hop Commission, Hop Administrative Committee Alternate, Washington Grape Commission. He also was a board member of Toppenish Community Hospital, Providence Hospital in Yakima then Yakima Regional as well as serving on the La Salle School Board.
Michael and Clara along with their children spent a lot of cherished time at their Rimrock Cabin on Indian Creek as well as their beach home on the Oregon Coast at Gearhart.
In 2013 Michael and Clara retired, then devoted their time to traveling the world, visiting many World Heritage sites in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. They especially enjoyed New Zealand and Australia. After five years of traveling they built a winter home at Dove Mountain in the Tucson, Arizona area in order to avoid Yakima winters.
He and Clara were firm believers in Catholic education so gave generously to La Salle High School, Christ the Teacher and St. Joseph-Marquette School.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, and his daughter Dacia Kerns (Tim), his sisters Lana Bradley (Donald) and Janet Davis (James). His legacy lives on in his grandchildren Kale and Lily Gamache and Raddek Kerns. He is preceded in death by sons Derek and Aaron Gamache, his parents, his brother Terry Gamache and sister Cynthia Gamache.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Michael Gamache may be made to La Salle High School, Union Gospel Mission or charity of your choice in care of Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In