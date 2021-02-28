Michael T. Harves

Hennessey-Smith Funeral Home
Mike Harves left us peacefully at Sacred Heart Medical Center on February 19th, 2021. His sisters Marisue and Marta were able to be at his side when he passed.
Mike was born in Madison, Indiana on July 17th, 1948 to Thomas Harves and Weeonna Gates Harves. He was their first-born and only son. He grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, attending elementary and junior high there. The family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he graduated from high school. He went to Hanover College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He went on to earn a Masters at DePauw University in Zoology and Education so he could teach. His first teaching position was in Australia for two years. When he returned to the States, he began his teaching career in Yakima. He first taught middle school in Union Gap, moved to Davis High School and ended his career at Yakima Valley Community College. Upon retirement he moved to Spokane, where he quickly became involved with his neighborhood and the city in many ways. Ever the teacher, he volunteered to tutor nursing students at Spokane Falls Community College. He greatly relished his time with all of his students. Mike made friends wherever he went, whether at Vino’s Wine Shop, the Spokane Club, Spokane Riverkeepers, or the other places he would volunteer. We know Mike will be missed.
Mike is survived by his sisters, Marisue Harves and Marta Oberg (Greg), his two nephews, Jonathan Oberg (Meghan) and Michael Oberg (Erin) and his two great nieces and nephews. His family is very grateful for the love and support from his dear friends in Spokane.
A time to celebrate his life will be determined at a later date. Memorials can be made in his name to Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Riverkeepers.
