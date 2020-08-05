Colonial Funeral Home
Michael Roy Delp, better known to his grandkids as “pop-pop,” 71 of Zillah rose to heaven on 7-30-2020 in the loving arms of his family. Mike was born on 4-24-1949 in Yakima, WA to Delmas “Mark” and Zelda “Zee” Delp. He is survived by his children Derek Delp of Las Vegas, NV and Kenneth Delp of Zillah, WA, his brothers Dave Delp (Debra) of Zillah and Gene Delp (Penny) of Yakima, his daughters-in-law Keslie and Jodi along with multiple grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Growing up as the oldest of four boys, he had a natural gravitation towards being outside with animals and agriculture. He was always attending to his crops and cattle. Graduating from WSU with an agricultural degree, he worked at Del Monte for 40+ years until his retirement but still continued his love of raising cattle and farming. Mornings, you could catch him at the local coffee hangouts with the guys sharing stories and enjoying life with the guys he loved. Thursdays you could catch him at the Toppenish Sales Yard hanging with friends and taking his afternoon “naps.” Anyone that knew him, knew his kind heart and his willingness to help anyone in need. In his later years, his favorite joy of all was being “pop-pop” and hanging with his grandchildren. Viewing will be held August 7th at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, WA from 12-3 PM. A graveside service will be open to all Saturday August 8th, 11 AM at the Zillah City Cemetery. The family asks you respect CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others during this time. Masks will given out if you forget or need one.
