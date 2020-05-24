Valley Hills Funeral Home
Michael Robert (Mike) Mendoza, age 77, longtime Sunnyside, WA resident passed away while surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his home. He was born on May 23, 1942 in Toppenish, WA, the son of Luis and Aurelia Mendoza. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Manuela S. Mendoza, his children, Mike (Yeanet) Mendoza Jr., Connie Mendoza, Lupe (Eric) Lee, and Manuel (Kasey) Mendoza. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Raul Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, Daniel Mendoza, Jayvian Mendoza, Jason Villanueva, Joseph Villanueva, Jessica Chavez, Felicia Chavez, Mikaela Chavez, Xavier Mendoza, Ezekiel Mendoza, and MaleahAnn Mendoza; and his siblings, Estelle Avila, Gloria Thomas, Dakota Rooney, Judy Levesque and Margie Garcia. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Freddy Garcia, and two daughters, Martina Mendoza and Manuelita Mendoza. Mike received his education in Toppenish, WA and attended JM Perry in Autobody. Mike had a humble beginning working in agriculture and advanced to work in various positions at car dealerships, the Grand Coulee and McNary Dams, Hanford Site, City of Sunnyside, flagger, truck driver and retired as a bus driver. Mike was an active community member and volunteered often at St. Joseph’s Parish. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Laborers Union.
Family was very important to Mike. He enjoyed family barbecues, his birthday celebrations, helping his son in the garden and working in the shop. Our dad was the most selfless, giving father. He would often go without so he could provide us with anything we asked for. We never went without anything we wanted. Growing up, our dad would give us his full attention, always taking us to visit new locations and playing with us during his free time. Mike, known as “Welo” to his grandchildren was a loving grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. His most enjoyable activity was to attend his grandchildren’s sporting and school events. One of his favorite pastimes was to go to the casino with family and friends and going on walks around the town of Sunnyside. Mike enjoyed spontaneous traveling, making a recent road trip to visit family in Texas.
Mike is most remembered by his free-spirit, and his kind and humble nature. He was extremely generous and was always willing to help his family, friends and strangers. Nobody was a stranger to him.
He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. His passing is leaving a deep void in our lives.
