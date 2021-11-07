Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
In loving memory, Michael Ray Young, 68, died October 31, 2021 at his home in Newport, Washington. Mike was born on December 21, 1952, in Yakima, Washington to Frank and Geneva Young. He will be missed by his family and friends for his unique personality and sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Geneva Young, son, Eric Calvert Young (Dawn), spouse, Susan Young, sisters, Janet Rickman (Jim), and Judy Young McCabe, grandchildren, Ellen, Michael and Ryan Young, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Frank Young, his son, Michael Ray Young, Jr. and his brother, Bobby Young.
A Graveside Service will be held at Wenas Cemetery in Selah, Washington on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 am. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
