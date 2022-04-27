Michael P. Watts (Mike), age 76, a lifelong resident of Yakima, went home to Jesus on April 14, 2022.
Mike was born as the youngest son to John and Marguerite Watts on November 2, 1945.
He graduated from Davis High School in 1964. Attended Yakima Valley Community College 1964-1966 for a liberal arts degree. Served in the US Navy from 1967-1970.
Mike married Muriel Wood on October 9, 1971, they were married 47 years and had 3 daughters.
Mike was employed by Kmart, The Burger Shack, Safeway, Yakima Camera, Hoover, Share Corp., Dreyers Ice Cream, and as a contractor for FedEx Ground.
He enjoyed beachcombing, fishing, photography and telling and playing jokes.
Preceded in death by his parents, his mother in law, LaVere Wood, and his wife, Muriel Watts. He is survived by his brother Larry Watts, daughters Marnel Watts (Eric Magnan), Maigan Sutton (Brent), and Minsey Watts, and grandchildren Luke and Lauren Sutton.
Funeral services provided by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, viewing Thursday April 28, 4-8 pm. Memorial celebration of life, Trinity Nazarene Church, 2805 Englewood Ave., Saturday May 14, 11 am.
