On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Michael (Mike) Ray Southards, loving father, son and brother passed away from complications due to pneumonia, at age 57, in Yakima, WA surrounded by his loved ones.
Mike was born February 16, 1962 in Toppenish, WA, to Marvina Southards McDonald and Jerry Southards, later attending and graduating from Toppenish High School. During his time in school, he played varsity football and was honored to have been chosen for the Inspiration Award. At a very young age, it was apparent that he had a passion for driving trucks, so he turned his love for semi-trucks into a career. Mike and his father Jerry would later go on to own and operate J&S Trucking for almost 38 years. In 2006, his daughter Danica Southards was born. He loved being able to spend quality time with her, especially during their trips in the Black and Green #9 Peterbilt, which he promised to pass on to her. Among his many hobbies, he loved going on snow mobile trips with his close friends and family, riding motorcycles and quads, and never missed a NASCAR race. But mostly, he cherished watching his daughter play softball and basketball, and perform at her drum recitals.
Mike will always be remembered as a kind, generous, and at times stubborn man. But, he always marched to his own beat, and had a great smile with an infectious laugh known by many. Mike would bring life to any event, by just walking into the room. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Mike is survived by his parents, Marvina Southards McDonald and Jerry Southards, his daughter, Danica Southards, his brother, Bryan Southards, and many close family and friends.
A service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936. A reception will be held immediately following the service at Bradley Trucking, 4408 Main St., Union Gap, WA 98903. In lieu of flowers the family is asking to consider donations to the Yakima Search and Rescue in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefhc.com.
