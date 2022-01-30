Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Michael (Mike) Kissel of Yakima passed away Thursday, January 20th, 2022, at home with his wife and daughters by his side after a short battle with cancer. He was 69 years old.
Mike was the second eldest of Emil and Phyllis Kissel born on September 2nd, 1952, in Yakima, WA. He had a happy childhood filled with large, frequent family gatherings, camping, waterskiing, and swimming with his siblings and many, many cousins. There may have been a story about hundreds of toads/frogs brought back home from one camping trip. Mike was a child full of love and spirit to all who knew him. He enjoyed playing games and night swims at the city parks where his dad was Superintendent. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1971 and was drafted into the US Army in 1972 where he served two years. Mike met the love of his life Anita when they both worked at Shields Bag and Printing. They married on January 27th, 1984 and he passed away exactly one week before their 38th wedding anniversary. Together they had two daughters, Jessica and Kari. Mike lived for his family, they were his pride and joy. When his daughters were young, they enjoyed agate hunting and polishing rocks, catching waves on vacations, and crab hunting at the beach. During his retirement he enjoyed jeeping with his brother and swimming in the pool he had always wanted. In 2014 he finally became a “Papa,” a role he very much enjoyed and was waiting for, somewhat impatiently. His greatest joys were his grandchildren Ellie (7), Reese (4), and Walker (2). He would spend hours playing with them in the pool, singing them silly songs, and making them laugh. Once he got to know you, you’d know that he had the ability to make everyone feel very special and loved, he had the amazing ability to put a smile on anyone’s face. Mike took all the things thrown his way throughout his life in great stride, from the tragic loss of his dad, mom, and 14-year-old sister in a boating accident while in the army, to his most recent battle with cancer. He accepted his diagnosis without complaint and showed great strength and dignity until the very end.
Mike’s favorite show was Little House on the Prairie, and he especially loved this quote from Michael Landon — “Remember me with smiles and laughter for that’s the way I’ll remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”
Mike is preceded in death by his father (Emil), mother (Phyllis), and sister Ann Kissel. He is survived by his wife Anita and daughters Jessica (Matt) Philley, Kari (Ryan) Roddan, and grandchildren Ellie (Philley), Reese, and Walker (Roddan); brothers, Jeff (Rita) Kissel and Tim Vogt, sister, Sheila (Bob) Evans; aunt, Emilene Lacher; brother-in-law Rick (Vicki) Weiss, sister-in-law Tammy (Andy) Zeigler; nephews and nieces: Kevin (Alena) Kissel, Alan (LaRee) Evans, Brett, and TJ Vogt, Angie (James) Bishop, Cheryl (Ryan) Parthemer, and many, many beloved cousins.
There will be a time of visitation from 12:30-1 PM, Friday February 4th, 2022, at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima. A celebration of Michael’s life will follow at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
