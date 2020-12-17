Smith Funeral Home
Michael (Mike) Glenn Bolt, age 67, passed away peacefully to be with his Savior on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Casa Grande, AZ. Mike was born on September 7, 1953 in Richland, WA. He graduated from Grandview High School in 1972 and Columbia Basin Community College in 1974.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, listening to live music, spending ‘Happy Hour’ with his dear family/friends, going dancing, and ziplining. Mike cherished the time he could spend with his children, granddaughter, family members, and close friends. He taught his kids how to ski and made a great skiing/snowboarding partner during their visits to White Pass. Mike proudly participated as a Junior Miss Court parent for 22 parades during the 2002-2003 season. Mike dedicated his life selflessly raising his two children, providing his support by attending all sports and life events, and making it to every family gathering. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, hearty laugh, exuberant energy, and his endearing love toward others.
He retired from Hanford Reservation as an IAFF Firefighter after 38 years, served on the Hanford Fire Department’s Union Firefighters, Local I-24 Union Executive Board as Lead Steward and spent one term as President.
Mike is survived by his loving children Kenny Bolt (Crystal) of Pasco, WA, Katie Bolt (Joe) of Bremerton, WA and granddaughter Scarlet of Pasco, WA. He is also survived by his siblings Steve Bolt (Kim) of Prosser, WA, Craig Bolt (Debbie) of Kennewick, WA, and Shanna Messenger (Harold) of Yakima, WA; his many nieces and nephews as well as his special friends in WA and Fiesta Grande, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Elsie, older brother Ron Bolt and nephew Dylan Bolt. Mike is greatly loved and will be missed. His family is comforted knowing he was living life to its fullest with many adventures, surrounding himself with friends and family, and is now smiling in the presence of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ.
Viewing and visitation will be held Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, with a Funeral Service following at 4 PM at Smith’s Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Mike’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
