Michael “Mike” Carey

Michael Dennis Carey peacefully passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 surrounded by his children. Mike was born on April 10, 1945 to Art and Louella (Weeks) Carey and was the youngest of seven children. He was born and raised, lived and died at the family homestead in Medicine Valley.
Mike attended White Swan High School where he excelled in sports and was very active in FFA and student government. After graduating in 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Tina Waarvick. He and Tina moved to Reno, NV where Mike worked for his brother Ed in construction and learned to operate heavy equipment. A few years later they returned to the valley they loved and Mike began working for Webb Logging. Two years after that he started his 30-year career with the Yakima County Solid Waste Department. When he retired he moved back into the family homestead in Medicine Valley and raised cattle.
Mike and Tina had three children—Douglas, Susan, and David. All three of them lived in the valley and always loved helping their dad. He was an amazing example of a father. Mike worked incredibly hard but always found time for those around him. He was very involved in the community and was very generous with his time and money supporting things like the library, FFA, and the livestock show. Every year his softer side came out as he bought lots of flowers from the FFA plant sale that he spent days planting around his place. He spent countless hours on his backhoe helping wherever needed digging things like ditches, even graves, and helping with White Swan clean-up day. Mike was a volunteer fireman for years risking his life for others knowing that he would want someone to do the same for his family. He was his grandchildren’s’ biggest fan always attending their sporting events, helping with their animals, and supporting them however he could. Mike loved fishing, camping, Back Country Horsemen, traveling… but most of all he loved spending time with people. Whoever stopped by took a front row seat and he dropped whatever he was doing to spend time with them.
He his survived by his three children, Douglas (Denise) Carey, Susan Botkin, and David Carey, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Evelyn Petty, brother Tom Carey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by this parents Art and Louella Carey, his sisters Mary Carey and Nadine McLavey, and brothers Ed Carey and Dan Carey.
Mike will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. There will be a graveside service at Wapato Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 15th at 1:00 pm.
