Michael “Mickey” LacQuaye passed away unexpectedly at home on December 18th, 2021. He was born December 30th, 1960, to Robert “Bob” LacQuaye and Rosella “Rose” LacQuaye of Yakima, WA. He enjoyed fishing, antiquing, and playing cards. He met his soulmate Tracy (Kaiser) in 1987 and they were married July 29th, 1989. He and his wife started a construction company together, along with other businesses over the years. He is survived by his wife Tracy LacQuaye, daughter Jennifer LacQuaye, and sister Evonne LacQuaye (of Yakima, WA), and son Nathan LacQuaye, daughter-in-law Desiree LacQuaye, and grandson Brier LacQuaye (of Vancouver, WA), as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and very good friend Christina Harris. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Steven LacQuaye. Celebration of life to come later.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in