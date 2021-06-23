Michael Marc Matson

A celebration of life will take place for friends and family on June 26th, starting at 5:00 pm at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin St. in Tieton. For information call Jan at 678-5980. Current COVID guidelines will be followed during the event.
