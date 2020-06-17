Valley Hills Funeral Home
Michael Louis Sauve, 76, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Mabton, WA.
Mike, the middle child of Louis and Delia (Riel) Sauve, was born on July 8, 1943 in Prosser, WA.
Mike grew up on the family farm in Mabton while receiving his education at Grandview and Marquette High Schools.
Mike served in the Army Reserves in the mid-1960s and upon his honorable discharge, returned to work with his father, Louis, eventually taking over all farming operations when his father retired.
Mike married Mary Ann Van Horn on June 5, 1965. They made their home on the farm where they raised their three children, Jeff, Rick and Lori Ann.
Mike was quite the fun-loving, adventurous guy in his younger years. He and Mary Ann spent many winters in the mountains snowmobiling with family and friends often taking part in trail rides and snowmobile races. Mike also enjoyed water skiing in the summer. Later in life, Mike enjoyed collecting classic cars.
Mike dedicated his life to the family hop farm working tirelessly in adopting innovative farming techniques and passing on his knowledge to his boys. Mike took great joy in seeing his son, Rick and grandsons, Erik and Matthew working the ranch along with him. His dedicated work ethic and no nonsense approach made him well respected by his peers.
In his continuing desire to contribute to the hop industry, he and son, Rick, joined together with a group of growers to form Yakima Chief Inc., a hop processing and sales company. Now known as Yakima Chief Hops, Mike took great pride in being part of a group that has grown into one of the largest hop sales companies in the world.
Mike always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Papa could always be counted on to “make it fun” with a game, scavenger hunt and treats. He could often be seen cheering for them at their sporting events as well.
Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, sons Jeff (Jill), Rick (Michelle) and daughter, Lori Ann (John) May; grandchildren: John May, Gabriela Sauve, Jacqlyn (Derric) Scoggin, Erik (Ashley) Sauve, Jessica Sauve, Kristin May and Matthew Sauve.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ardella Sanford, Darlene Welch and grandson Christopher Sauve.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Friday June 19 from 4-7 pm.
Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday at Prosser Cemetery.
