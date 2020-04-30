Michael Lee (Mike) Baughman

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Michael Lee Baughman (Mike) was reunited with his parents on 4/25/2020 with his sister Marsha and niece Cami at his side. Mike was born January 10th, 1956 to Lowan and Georgie Baughman in Yakima, Washington. Mike attended Naches Valley School District where he was sure to be up to mischief and instigating pranks on friends and teachers alike. Mike was an excellent uncle to his three nieces and taught them that they were the “Three Musketeers” and that family was everything. He was a great friend; always ready to lend a hand or $20 when someone needed it. He loved the outdoors, if that meant working in the garden, going for a trip to the mountains, or gold panning in a nearby river he was happy to be along on the ride. Mike lived life to the fullest and some said like Pancho Villa. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Lowan and Georgie Baughman (Johnson). He is survived by his sister, Marsha Euper, and three nieces, Caitlyn Delp (Euper), Cami Euper and Casadie Euper. The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude and thanks to Cottage in the Meadow and staff for helping care for Mike and family, and giving him respect and dignity during the most challenging and honest time of life. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
