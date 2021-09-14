Hand in hand with the love of his life, Michael Lee Goheen Sr. peacefully passed away on the morning of September 8th, 2021. He was 66 years old and loved very hard by a handful of people who were lucky enough to experience the truly original spirit he was.
Mike was born in Missoula, Montana on July 22nd, 1955 to Genevieve (Welk) Goheen and Theodore Goheen. It is there where his persistent love of the outdoors started. He later moved to Yakima, Wa. and that’s when he found the one thing he loved more than anything, Maxine Armijo. And in true Mike form he rebelled against all odds and loved her the rest of his life. He was a baker by profession, but in his heart and life he was a tinkerer. He loved fixing up old cars, doing unsolicited home repairs and leaving his mark wherever he saw fit. Intelligent and rebellious, he remained an enigma to many, however to those he loved, there was never any doubt he was a proud brother, son, husband, father and grandfather first.
Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Maxine Goheen, his children Mike Goheen Jr. and Nicole (Goheen) Prather, and beloved granddaughters Abby Goheen and Genevieve Prather; brother Ted Goheen, and sisters Beverly Duchscherer and Bonnie Cooper. He is preceded in death by his mother Genevieve Appino, father Theodore Goheen, and brothers Robert Mallory and Pat Mallory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in