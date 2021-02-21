Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Michael Lawrence Schons, 96, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 17, 2021 at his home in Union Gap, Washington.
He was born on January 18, 1925 in Bellingham, WA to Michael Lawrence Schons and Hilda Christopherson Schons. He attended Ferndale High School, later moving to Deming, WA and graduating from Mount Baker Senior High School.
Michael went on to successfully own and operate dairy farms all over Washington State. He retired from farming in his late sixties, but that didn’t last long. He soon came out of retirement and began working for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Yakima, WA, ultimately retiring a second time at the age of 90.
He was a man of few words, but his actions spoke for him. He loved his family, his church, golfing, gardening and country drives.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Donna Miller Schons, daughter Kathryn Posey (Ron), daughter Diane Schons, son Thomas Schons (Marie), son Joseph Schons, daughter Patty Skinner, daughter Laura Main, daughter Lisa Woody (John), loving nieces and nephews and 40-plus grandchildren and counting. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Hilda Schons, his wife of 43 years, Bonnie Schons, son Michael Schons Jr., daughter Kristine Schons, daughter Barbara Hughes, daughter Theresa Schons, sister Clara Scopazzi, sister Anne Wilson, sister Helen O’Grady, grandson Sam Harvey, and grandson Christian Schons.
Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. A Graveside Service will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidiefuneral.com.
