Michael L. Dellinger, 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2022. Mike was born in Yakima on June 27, 1958 to Paul Dellinger and Beverly (MacKenzie) Dellinger. Mike attended school at East Valley and graduated in 1976. He then started his career at WSDOT in 1976 as a Transportation Tech 1 and worked his way up to a Transportation Engineer 4 before retiring in 2015. He took pride in being the Construction Trainer for WSDOT and really enjoyed training construction employees throughout WA state. He was well respected in his career and made lifelong friends along the way.
Mike enjoyed many activities, such as, camping, boating, fishing, and hunting. His favorite camping place was Lake Easton resort where he camped every year on Father’s Day with his children. He spent many years camping and fishing at Lake Roosevelt where he also taught his kids to ski. He enjoyed Lake Roosevelt so much that he bought property in Davenport to be close to the lake. Mike loved duck hunting with his brother and deer hunting with his son and grandkids. It was always an adventure hunting and fishing with Mike, and he always left the trips with stories to make everyone laugh. In his later years, Mike enjoyed going to yard sales. There was rarely a yard sale that he could not find a treasure at, and he loved bartering to get the best deal.
During the holidays Mike had so much fun playing dice games with his family. It often got loud and very competitive. When he would win, he would get so excited the neighbors probably heard. We are going to miss having him to our left and right, but it was his time to go to the center.
Mike had a heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren very much and told them this often. He would never let them leave without a huge hug. He also liked to joke around with his family and tease everyone. He was sure to make you laugh even if you were having a bad day and could usually make newcomers blush with his jokes.
Mike was the protector of the family and no matter what the situation, he would stand loyal beside his family to the end. His family could always call him for advice or just to vent and he would be there to listen and help in any way that he could. His favorite piece of advice was “cowboy/girl up!”
We will all miss Mike terribly, but we are sure he is another star in heaven and he will always be keeping an eye on all of us. He will forever live beside us and in our hearts.
Mike is survived by his wife, Pamela “Susan” Dellinger, his two children, Todd (Heidi) Dellinger and Tanya (Jonny) Harper, his three grandchildren, Kyler (Annessa) Harper, Konner Harper, and Isabella Dellinger, his mother, Beverly Dellinger and his brother, Kirk (Roberta) Dellinger all of Yakima. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his father Paul Dellinger.
Viewing is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 pm. A Reception will follow the service at American Legion (1120 N. 34th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
