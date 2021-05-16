Michael Kim Chase, 59, passed away April 24, 2021 after an 18 month battle with throat cancer. Kim was born May 16, 1961 to Gerald and Joye (Morris) Chase in Yakima, WA. After graduating from Naches High School and Perry Trade, he worked in telecommunications traveling the U.S. and other countries, spending many years in Arizona. He is survived by his parents, son Connor, brother Troy (Wendy), sister Penna Warehime (Jerry Gorski), three nephews, four nieces, two uncles and many cousins; as well as friends like family, the Russells.
Kim enjoyed boating, reading, partying, and spending time with family.
Per his request, there will be no service.
The family would like to thank YMV North Star, Hospice and Valley Hills Mortuary for their thoughtful care.
