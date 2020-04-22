Michael Keith Allen Sr. passed away at Cottage of the Meadow in Yakima, WA on Monday April 20, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1958 in Griffin, Georgia to Grace Allen and John Hightower.
Michael served in the United States Army and was a proud Veteran. He was a fabulous cook and made wonderful pastries. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his wife Linda and his two sons Michael Jr. and Vincent Allen. Michael especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and loved being known as “Poppa.” He was a simple man who was easy to please, he had a love for music and movies. Michael could make people laugh with his quick wit and distinct laugh. He was a very animated storyteller who made the stories more interesting. We will miss his expressive eye rolls and funny comebacks.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Grace Allen and John Hightower and his sister Lisa Allen. He is survived by his wife Linda Fabela Allen of Wapato, WA; sons, Michael Allen Jr. of Tacoma, WA and Vincent Fabela Allen of Yakima, WA. Michael leaves three grandchildren, Melody and Michael Allen III of Tacoma, WA and Aaliyah Christine Allen of Yakima, WA. Michael is also survived by his siblings: Ronnie and Barbara Allen, Renee Brandenbug, Tarolyn Allen, and Christopher and Wanda Allen of Griffin, Georgia; his sister Rita and Robert Banks of Columbus, Ohio and his beloved aunt Mary Webb of Tacoma, WA.
At Michael’s request there will be no services. All he asked was that others keep his loved ones in prayer.
