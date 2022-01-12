Michael Joseph Applebay of Yakima Washington, born February 10, 1953, passed away at home December 24, 2021 at 7:39 PM, surrounded by his loyal wife, his five loving daughters, and two grandchildren. Mike was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California. He married Tracy Buchbinder November 18, 1978 and they remained married for 43 years until his death. He leaves behind his wife, Tracy, and five daughters, Kayla Applebay, Hanna Applebay, her two children Kadence and Gage, Sarah and her husband Bobby Prasad, Laura Applebay and Jessa Applebay. He is also survived by his four siblings, Linda Applebay, David Applebay (LeeAnn), Daniel Applebay (Tammy), and Lori Applebay (Marty). He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Claudette Applebay.
Mike was a strong man who had many talents and gifts. We called him our “Plant Doctor,” because of his keen in-depth knowledge of plants, soils, nutrients, and growing cycles. He had a deep love for the outdoors, spending many vacations in the woods camping, fishing, and hunting. He took from the land only what he needed. His love of nature was passed on to his daughters, all of whom find great enjoyment in outdoor activities, exploring nature and caring for weak and vulnerable animals. He was at peace when he was surrounded by the wonders of God’s creation.
His hobbies included tending to his large garden and vineyard, making wine, canning, and making the best pickles and hot pepper sauce people had ever tasted. He took great enjoyment in sharing what he made with others. Mike was a very gifted musician, mastering the guitar, piano and playing the flute by ear. These sounds filled the home as his five little daughters grew into women.
Though at times he was a man of many contradictions, one thing remained true, his undying love and devotion to our grand creator Jehovah God. His faith was firm and he had no doubt that death was not final and that he would be awakened when Jehovah calls his name. Though our hearts are broken and it is hard to go on without him, we have taken comfort in his firm belief in the resurrection. We all love you so much Mikey and cling to the promises God has made to reunite us. May your sleep be restful and when you awaken your body will be strong, you will stand on your own two feet and you will take enjoyment in the work of your own hands. Take your rest now in Jehovah’s memory. Isaiah 35:6, Isaiah 65:17, John 5:28, 29.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in