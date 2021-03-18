Michael Johnathan James “JJ” Watkins

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Michael Johnathan James Watkins was called home to the Creator March 12, 2021 at 21 years old.
Michael, known to most as JJ, was born on September 28, 1999 in Goldendale, WA to Karla Ann Watkins and Dustin Martin Fink. JJ was raised in Harrah, WA and attended Harrah Community Christian School and White Swan High School.
JJ is survived by his son Fisher Watkins-Skahan of Wapato, daughter Willow Watkins of Brownstown, significant other Maryjane Bueno of Brownstown, sister Sidni Watkins of Harrah, sister Lindsey Fink of Nampa, ID, brother Damien Fink of Nampa, ID, mother Karla Watkins (Brandon) of Wapato, father Dustin Fink (Elena) of Nampa, ID, tuta Ty Young of Harrah, ithla Shawna Sanchey Young of Harrah, mom Angela Watkins Dean of Harrah, dad Bobby Dean of Goldendale, grandfather Michael Watkins of Wapato, grandmother Florence Sanchey Watkins of Wapato, grandmother Lorri Fink Collins of Nampa, ID, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
JJ is preceded in death by his grandpa Victor Collins, sister Amya Watkins, and cousin Travis (Huck) Young.
JJ was a loving father, brother, son, and grandson. He loved nothing more than being active and outdoors with his children. His passion for the outdoors included spending time in the mountains hunting, fishing on the Columbia River, riding horses, going to brandings and helping local ranchers.
Funeral services were held March 15, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato and he was laid to rest at Tecumseh Cemetery in White Swan. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In