Hillcrest Memorial Center
Michael John Posada 51 of Richland, Washington, passed away on October 23, 2021.
Mike suffered a cardiac event while doing what he loved most, hunting big game. Mike was born in Yakima, Washington on July 17, 1970. The son of Felipe and Pamela Posada, Mike graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1989, and then completed his degree in 1993 from Central Washington University in Loss Control Management.
In 2008, Mike married the love of his life, Jennifer Coffee. Mike and Jennifer were blessed with two beautiful children, Brooke and Logan. Family was everything to Mike, and he loved them more than life itself.
He worked at PNNL (Richland, WA) as a Work Safety & Health Professional, and had just received his Masters Degree in Industrial Hygiene from Montana Technological University in July of 2020. He also held several hard to achieve technical certifications within his industry and was well respected for his educational achievements.
Mike is survived by his wife Jennifer, and children Brooke and Logan. Other family members include his father Felipe Posada (Diana), mother Pamela Posada (Jerry Miles); siblings Phil Posada (Teresa), and Susan Barriere (Jodi), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mike lived a life of honor and integrity. He was a friend to many and loved by all. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, and ability to make you laugh no matter the circumstance.
His Memorial Service will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home (9553 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA) on November 6th at 2:30 pm. A reception will immediately follow at Meadow Springs Country Club (700 Country Club Rd., Richland, WA).
You are welcome to bring flowers to the Memorial Service or in lieu of flowers please consider donating in Mike’s name to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Please sign the online guest book at www.Hillcrestfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in