Michael Jay Burris, 62, has continued onto his next journey on April 20, 2021, due to Covid-19.
Michael was born April 6, 1959 in Yakima, Washington to JE Burris and Glenna Faye Burris. As a child, Michael had moved to various places, Sunnyside, WA, Michigan, and Arkansas. He made new friends along the way, eventually, residing back in Yakima.
He attended YVCC and received his AA in computer repairs. He later went on to getting his CDL and drove truck for a few different companies, eventually retiring after 14 years at Veritiv in July of 2020.
Michael enjoyed many things in life. He enjoyed boating and riding his side by side while camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling to the Oregon coast and the coast of California on his motorcycle. But most of all, he enjoyed his trips to Vegas for a good time walking down the strip and playing slot machines. Above everything else in his life, Michael loved his children, grandchildren, and spouse of 32 years.
Michael is survived by his mother, Glenna Faye Burris, his son, Kristopher (Destiny) Burris, his daughter, Lacey Burris, his spouse of 32 years, Lori Phillips, his four stepchildren, Angelique (Eric) Phillips, Jerry (Shantel) Phillips, Dustin Phillips, and Alexander Rivard, three grandchildren, Xzavier, Jazlynn, and D’Angelo, eight step grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, JE Burris, fraternal and maternal grandparents, numerous extended family, his best friend Rick, and his fur baby, Maggie.
There will be a Viewing for those who wish to say their goodbyes on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). The family is insisting all who knew Michael join us for a day of Celebration on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Tampico Campgrounds. We will be camping there, so all are welcome to join us. We’ll be doing a potluck and sharing our memories of Michael.
