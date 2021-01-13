Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Michael James Hanratty passed away peacefully and went home on Friday January 8, 2021 with family at his side. Michael was born to Dorothy and James Hanratty on February 22, 1943 in Yakima, WA. Mike attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and graduated from Marquette High School.
Mike had a happy childhood and was a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America. Mike’s career path was vast and provided a wonderful life for his wife and children. In 1964 Mike married the love of his life, Patricia (Patty), and they spent 57 wonderful years together. Mike loved Patty more than can be measured. His love and devotion to her was never ending.
Mike began his working career as a cook at various Yakima and Everett restaurants and ended his cooking career as a chef. Mike then began a career at Northwest Produce which eventually was sold to the Noel Corporation. As an executive for Noel Foods, Mike and Patty were afforded the opportunity to travel the world. Traveling with Patty by his side was a true highlight of Mike’s life.
Following his retirement from Noel Foods, Mike began living his life’s dream of owning and operating his own model aircraft hobby shop. As a 50 year remote control airplane enthusiast, Mike opened Mike’s Model Aircraft Supply in 1998. Mike truly enjoyed “the guys” stopping by the shop to sit and drink coffee and shoot the breeze. Mike was a founding member, and served several years as President, of the Yakima Valley Aero Modelers RC aircraft club and enjoyed flying airplanes every Sunday. Mike was also known to put his chef’s hat back on and cook meals during the various events the modelers club would have throughout the year. Mike was always known to have a smile on his face and was more than happy to help new folks feel welcome and enjoy the hobby. Many thought of Mike as an expert in all things RC.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Patty, daughters Sherry (Jeff) Wright, Kristin McKinley, and Nicole Volland, and son Mike (Darcie) Hanratty of Yakima; his siblings Judy (Wayne) Vickers and Patrick Hanratty; also, grandchildren Hunter and Hollie Hanratty, AJ and Brandon (Britney) Rose, Halee and Justin Volland, Jaden and Madison Davie, and Rain McKinley; two great-grandchildren, Raylee and Kenley Rose, and many nieces. He will be missed and loved very much. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Dorothy Hanratty.
Visitation is planned for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 9:00 am - 10:30 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) followed by a Graveside Service at Tahoma Cemetery at 12:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
