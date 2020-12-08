Valley Hills Funeral Home
Michael James Cloud, 21, started his journey on December 5, 2020. He was born in Portland, Oregon, to Nathan Lynn Cloud and Desiree Crystal Howard on October 17, 1999. In high school, he met Naomi Wallahee and later welcomed his son Miywax Nawinithla Cloud. He survived by his father Nathan Cloud, his mother in his youth and adulthood Windy Cree, and siblings Marcelo Anthony Howard (Benson), Nathan Wind Cloud, Dalton George Cloud, Aries Arlen Cloud, Sirena Storm Cloud, Reese Cloud, and Windy Lynn Cloud, and his maternal grandfather Dennis Howard and paternal grandmother Jackie Cloud. He was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation and a free spirit.
As a young child, he loved to read books. He is a 2019 Yakama Nation Tribal School graduate.
As a young adult, he worked at Yakamart and Legends Casino, and he was proud of his accomplishment of gaining a high school diploma and his driver’s license. His passions were football, chess, track, and having valuable time with family. Michael survived by his family and friends; maternal grandmother Marianna Cree, his special friend Angelina Jime, and friend Lance Stahi. He received his name from his uncles Eugene Michael Cloud and James Dean Cloud. His foster parents: Janie Crowder and Leila Bleu both of Toppenish.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Alexandra George, his mother Desiree Howard, his aunt Raquel Howard, his brother Roger Benson Jr., his great paternal great-grandparents Lavina and Willard Cloud Sr., and great-grandparents Lawrence and Ruth Howard.
