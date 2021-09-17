Valley Hills Funeral Home
Michael J. Malvey, Jr. was born on June 3, 1955. He lived his younger years in Reno, attending Huffaker Elementary School, Billinghurst Middle School, and graduating from Wooster High, Class of 1973. He was an avid outdoorsman, arrowhead hunter, and motor cycle racer; he was always up for adventure and enjoyed exploring old towns and mining camps in Nevada in his youth. He worked for his father at Sign Craft in high school and learned the art of glass blowing. He moved to Kingston, WA in 1984. He worked for Tube Art Group for 36 years in many positions, taking the ferry boat to and from Seattle. He moved to Yakima in 2004 when TAG moved. Some of his greatest work was on Safco Field and T-mobile Park. On the weekend he loved watching Nascar, college football and playing horseshoes. He spent many hours in his shop woodworking. He loved the holidays, carving pumpkins, doing the turkey shoot, but Christmas was his favorite time of year where he enjoyed setting up his Christmas village that he painted himself. He was a man of many skills but most of all a loving father and husband.
He is survived by his wife, Cindi, daughter Jackie Capps (Nate), stepson, Logan (Karem), grandchildren Chloe, Liam, Kyren and Isaac, his mother Marilyn Malvey, sisters Connie Niver and Maureen Sidley, his brother Steve (Rhonda), and his best friend Steve Davis. He is preceded in death by his father Michael J. Malvey, Sr., and sisters Kathleen I and Kathleen II. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be at La Jardin, 3301 Lucy Lane, Zillah at 1 pm. His ashes will be taken to his favorite place in the Nevada Mountains.
