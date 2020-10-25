Michael Hollis Conner was born February 24, 1948 to Johnita and C K “Pete” Conner in Portland, OR. He passed away October 16, 2020 at 72 years old. The family moved a few times for his dad’s work, eventually settling in Yakima, WA. He attended school in West Valley, graduating from West Valley High School. In 1965, Michael lost his mother, younger brother, and grandmother in a tragic car accident.
Mike started working in car sales in Yakima in his early 20’s, working for various dealerships. He had been with Brian Harris Used Cars since 2012, retiring early this year. Mike was well respected for his honesty in the car business. He would have still been working, however health issues prevented that. Michael was born with a heart condition and not expected to live to 25. But a 12-hour surgery when he was 24 at the Mayo Clinic gave him another 48 years. Courageously, he never let his long-standing health issues hold him back from his work or the things that he ultimately valued, or other challenges he faced throughout his life. He had a lifelong love for car racing, hunting and the outdoors.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Johnita, his younger brother, Tommy, and his dad, Pete in 2005. He is survived by his son, Jeramy Conner of Selah and two grandchildren, Payton Conner and Adisyn Conner both of Yakima; brothers Kirk Conner of Bellevue, WA and Tim Conner of Portland, OR; his step-mother, Jane Conner of Issaquah, WA and several cousins. A Celebration of Life is planned for some time in the spring. The family wishes to thank Landmark Care Center for their compassionate care of Mike, especially Kelsey, Darcy and Colette. Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee will be overseeing the arrangements.
