Michael Henry Padilla passed away peacefully in his home on August 7th, 2021, after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, with his daughter Brianna, son in law Matt, and fiancé Sally by his side. The days and hours leading up to his death he was surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was most known for the way he protected those closest to him, his willingness to always offer a helping hand, his huge, warm heart, and his passion for life. Most importantly, Mike loved and lived for being a wonderful father to his adoring daughter Brianna. The love and bond they shared was something truly amazing. They spoke everyday over the phone and saw each other often, he was her rock, and she was his world, Michael always said “she was his greatest accomplishment.” He also had a close relationship and deep love for his little sister Gloria, growing up Michael raised his little “Meeks” as he liked to call her, they always had each other’s back. He also had a special connection with his big little brother Albert, who gave him the lifelong nick name of “Fergallies” and shared many unforgettable times together. Michael and his fiancé Sally loved doing life together, they were constantly going on adventures, driving to the river, and exploring as much as they could.
Michael is a Veteran who served in the army in the early 70’s and was honorably discharged. Since that time, he has worked many jobs. Ranging from Todd’s shipyard in Seattle, to over 20 years in the horse racing industry, and almost everything in between, professional painter, roofer, golf course landscaper, he really was a jack of all trades master of many. He found joy in anything that would allow him authentic conversations with people, as he loved to tell stories of his past. In addition to that, Michael spent 13 years as an incredible caregiver to his mother up until the time she passed, before that time Michael had always been her “bodyguard” the mother son relationship they had was unbreakable. Once Michael retired, he couldn’t help himself and continued to work to keep busy and carry on those heartfelt conversations with as many as he could.
Michael had a passion for the outdoors, a few of his favorite activities were camping, fishing, and most of all riding his motorcycle with family and friends. He also loved his dogs, or as some might call it, his wolf pack, at one time he had 7 dogs who all lived long and beautiful lives right by his side. Not only did Michael have a special connection with his dogs but also with the horses he took care of over the years, he had a calming way with all animals.
Michael had the most passionate heart and was as genuine as they come, he will be deeply missed by all the lives he touched and never forgotten. He will always be remembered as the best dad, most loving brother, fun uncle Mikey, caring cousin/nephew, forever friend, beloved son, and the fierce lover that he was.
He is survived by his daughter Brianna Hanson (Matt Hanson), brother Al Padilla (Teresa Padilla), sister Gloria McRann, nieces and nephews, Anthony (Myranda, Felicity and Portia), Crystal, Shawna (Makai), Madison (Ben, Brayden and Benny), Christopher, fiancé Sally Perez, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Lopez, father Aldalberto Padilla, sisters Rachel and Elizabeth, and brother Richard.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Michael at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936) on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm.
“Never ride faster than your angels can fly”
