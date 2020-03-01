Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Michael George McCarthy, of Selah, departed this life at the age of 65 on February 21, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his beloved wife Christina (née Riding) and three children, Michael Jr., Kennedy, and Jack, as well as a brother, John (Ellen Woolford), and a sister, Rosemarie Corrigan (Steven). A native of Medford, Massachusetts, and a proud fan of the Boston sports teams, he graduated from Boston College High School and entered Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts, in 1972, just two years after it was founded. He spent his junior year abroad studying at Trinity College Dublin, an experience that led to a lifelong fascination with Ireland and its culture. After graduating from Hampshire in 1976, he entered Boston University Law School, from which he received the JD degree in 1979. He then entered VISTA, the domestic Peace Corps, which assigned him to practice pro bono family law in Everett, Washington.
Michael joined the Yakima County Prosecutors’ Office in 1980, working as a criminal prosecutor until 1998, when he began focusing on civil cases. In February of 2001, he left the Prosecutors’ Office and joined the Yakima District Court Judicial Bench. In March of 2008, he was appointed by the Governor to the Superior Court Bench where he served until his death.
Judge McCarthy was known and respected for his depth and understanding of the law and his impartiality. He was especially acknowledged when his 2018 Superior Court ruling was upheld at the United States Supreme Court, in the case that was eventually styled as “Washington State Department of Licensing v. Cougar Den, Inc.”
In July of 1993, he married his wife, Christina, and over the next seven years they were blessed with three beautiful children, Michael Jr., Kennedy Christine, and John Thomas—who has always gone by “Jack” in honor of his grandfather. While Michael had always known he wanted to be a father, he had no idea of the magnitude of joy that his own family would bring him. Michael made sure the children were well-schooled in everything related to Boston and New England, and they are all devoted Red Sox and Patriots fans.
In 2012, Michael became an adjunct professor at Heritage University, teaching Criminal Justice and Law classes. He truly enjoyed the time spent with his students, and often spoke fondly of them with his wife. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family at the beach.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held on March 7th at the 4th Street Theatre, 14 South 4th Street, Yakima, at 4:00 pm. All whose lives have been touched by him are invited to join his family in reminiscing and saying goodbye. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage University, 3240 Fort Road, Toppenish, WA 98948.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In