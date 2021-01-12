Michael Eugene Peterson was born Nov. 2, 1957 in Yakima, WA.
After a brief illness, Michael with wife Susan by his side went peacefully to the lord Dec. 26, 2020. Mike attended Castlevale Elementary School and East Valley High School. In Sept. of 1977, with his cousin and best friend Richard Peterson, he joined the National Guard; Mike actively served for 9 years.
Mike’s early years were spent roofing, then later working as a heavy equipment operator driving dump truck, building roads in AZ.
In 1982, Mike traveled to Tucson, AZ, where he met the love of his life Susan Riley. They were married Oct. 2, 1993, at the Ghost Ranch in Tucson, AZ. Mike spent the remainder of his life in Tucson with Susan raising a daughter, Jillian Riley. Together he and his family enjoyed many weekends camping, boating and traveling the United States. Mike loved fast cars, boats, fishing, hunting and spending hours riding his Polaris Razor in the desert.
Mike with lifelong friend Lou Collier always managed to make an annual or bi-annual trip back to Yakima to visit family and friends.
Mike’s grin was infectious, he lived, and loved life to the fullest; Mike always saw the good in people and life, he will be forever remembered for his quick wit and knowledge of everything.
Michael is survived by his wife Susan Peterson, daughter Jillian Riley, sisters Theresa, Joe Jump, Carmela, Joe Froleich, father-in-law Robert Riley, 3 nephews, and 5 nieces.
Michael is preceded in death by father Olen Peterson, mother Sharon Peterson and mother in-law Patricia Riley.
“Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.”
“Soar with the angels Michael.”
