Our beloved father, Michael E. Mackey, 94, of Selah, Washington passed at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Yakima Memorial Hospital. Mickey was born to Andrew Delbert Mackey and Leodina Florentina (Schmidt) Mackey on October 1, 1927 in Yakima, Washington.
His mother died when he was nine years old, leaving he and his sister, Betty Jean, to live with a couple aunts while their father was working two jobs to make ends meet. Mickey attended school in Yakima. With World War II raging and the United States needing men to join the military, he enlisted in the Marine Corps halfway through his senior year thus receiving his diploma early from Yakima High School.
After his discharge from the military, he attended Yakima Valley Community College on the GI Bill. While at college he played football and baseball. He also played shortstop on Foley’s Semi-Pro baseball team. It was during this time that he met Virginia Burnett at Woodin’s Cafe in downtown Selah. After Virginia’s high school graduation in 1948, they attended college together.
Mickey was hired on at the Yakima Post Office in 1949. Now employed, he was ready to propose. Mickey and Virginia were married October 23, 1949 at the Yakima Methodist Church. They honeymooned at the Columbia River Gorge Hotel.
They started their family with Sally in 1950, Mickey Jr. in 1953, and Judie in 1959. Much fun was had during those growing up years. There was never a dull moment, as Dad was always planning the next adventure which included camping, boating, water skiing, sledding, jeeping, fishing, hunting, annual clam digging trips to Copalis Beach, and many athletic events. He loved being at his cabin on White Pass.
His civic participation included the Masonic Lodge, Selah American Legion Post 88, Toastmasters Club, Selah Jaycees’s, chairman of the Masonic Junior Achievement Program, Boy Scout leader, Firearm Safety course teacher, Junior Chamber of Commerce, and Little League Baseball coach to name a few.
Mickey and Virgina were very active in the Selah United Methodist Church. He was in charge of the monthly men’s breakfast, cooked chicken for the church BBQ booth every year on Selah Community Day, helped with Lazy F Church Camp, sang in the choir, and ushered during church services.
Mickey was honored during the 2019 Community Day parade as the Veteran of the Year. He was also highlighted that year at the Selah High School Veterans Day assembly where he was awarded a beautiful handmade quilt.
Mickey is survived by his daughter Sally Mackey Warren (Bob), son Michael D (Mickey) Mackey (Terri), daughter Judie Mackey Brown (Lane), nephew Rick Burnett (Michelle) all of Selah. Nieces and nephews Trini Vogelheim Dixon (Darrell), Joe Vogelheim (Christie), Trish Vogelheim Mikulski (Mick), Andy Vogelheim (Rose), and Jeanne Vogelheim all of Michigan. Stepbrother Bill Hoerner of Seattle.
He is also survived by six grandchildren: Patrick Fahey (Kerri) of Ellensburg, Michael Fahey (Gwen) of Puyallup, Jeremy Schuoler (Gricelia) of Zillah, Lanae Brown Ross (Burt) of Selah, Garrett Brown of Selah, and Brett Mackey of Yakima. Ten great-grandchildren: Kalli, Kolby, Colton, Jayden, Owen, Burton, Estella, Evalyn, Harlowe, and Ian.
Mickey is preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Jean (Mackey) Vogelheim, who passed in 2010 on the same day as Mickey, brother-in law Joe Vogelheim, mother and father-in-law Richard and Estella (DeShazer) Burnett, brother-in-law Richard Burnett (Marge), stepmother Mary Messer Hoerner Mackey, step-brothers Ferdie Hoerner, Tommy Hoerner, and step-sister Catherine Hoerner Berkheimer, and nephew Kim Vogelheim.
Our father left a gift for his family-the legacy of a life lovingly lived. There are not enough lifetimes to give you all the love you deserve
Visitation will be Friday, January 7th, 2022 from 2:00-7:00PM, followed by a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at 2:00PM, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901). There will be a private Graveside Service. Masking is at your discretion. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
