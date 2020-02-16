Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Michael D. Wyknenko – husband, father, Grandpa “Bampa,” uncle, teacher, coach, and stranger to no one – passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on February 1st, 2020 at the age of 74.
A proud veteran, Mike served in the Army during the Vietnam War. His high school sweetheart, Tessa, flew out to see him while he was stationed overseas, and they were married in Germany. Following his service in the Army, Mike pursued a career in education, and completed his bachelor’s degree at Central Washington University. He began teaching and coaching football in Othello, WA, and after accepting an offer to become a head football coach, Mike and his family moved to Granger, WA in 1977. This began his tenured career with the Granger School District, where he taught until he retired.
Mike was a man who valued the importance of family. During the summer months you would often find him taking his family camping throughout the state, or on road trips across the country. Even during the busy school months while he was coaching and teaching, you could see his family with him on the practice fields, in the gym, or in his classroom spending time with their loving dad.
It should not go without mention how much Mike loved coaching and particularly how he loved developing relationships with those around him. He had a huge heart and was always selfless when he noticed someone in need. He loved attending Huskies and Seahawks football games with his children, and more often than not, he would offer someone fortunate the opportunity to attend games with his season tickets.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Tessa; daughter Deborah, grandchildren: Alex, Kayla, Monica, and J.J.; son Daniel (Liz), grandchildren: Colin and Paige; and son Darren (Kylie), grandchildren: Nora, Graci and Quincy. He loved all of them dearly, and he will be sorely missed.
The community is invited to celebrate the life of Mike Wyknenko at Granger High School, on Saturday February 22nd, 2020, at 1 pm.
If inspired, donations may be made to the Granger Booster Club / Friends of Granger in Mike Wyknenko’s name, P.O. Box 1233, Granger, WA 98932. Those wishing to sign Michael’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In