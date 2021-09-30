Michael D. Ostrander

Strate Funeral Home
OSTRANDER, Michael D. (age 72) passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021 with his family by his side. Michael was born on September 13, 1949 in Watertown, SD to Alton and Ila Ostrander. Michael grew up in Watertown and attended school, graduating in 1967. He moved to Yakima, WA where he joined the US Navy and served from 1968 – 1972. While in the Navy he met Karen Peterson and they were married on March 1, 1975 in Yakima, WA. Michael worked for Shields Bag and Printing until he retired in 2005. After retiring he and Karen moved permanently to their property North of Davenport, WA in 2006. Michael enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles and horses. Michael and Karen loved travel, adventures together, and spending time with family and friends. Michael was a member of the Big Bend Golf and Country Club in Wilbur, WA and former member of the Back Country Horseman’s Club. Michael is survived by his three brothers, Gerald (Kris) Ostrander, Terry (Twyla) Ostrander and Steve (Millie) Ostrander, along with his sister Sharon (Dale) Lang, his companion RoxAnne Carroll, numerous nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Karen in 2018, his parents and one brother, Darrell Ostrander. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers family ask memorials be made to the Big Bend Golf and CC, c/o Terry Ostrander, PO Box 1090, Cle Elum, WA 98922. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy made be shared at for the Ostrander family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in