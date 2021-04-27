December 30, 1969 - April 22, 2021
Michael Clifford McGhan, age 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. He was born Dec. 30, 1969, in Prosser, WA, to Cliff and Marge McGhan.
He was a 1988 graduate of Grandview High School. After graduation, Mike began working for Twin City Foods, Swift Trucking and for the last almost 10 years at Smuckers. Mike enjoyed his years at Smuckers and took much pride in his dedication and hard work. He also made many friendships while working at Smuckers and considered them his family as well, he was a great employee.
Mike had a passion when it came to politics. He thrived in conversations with people on both sides of the political aisle.
Mike is survived by his children, Megan, Mitchell, Brendon, Caitlin and Danny; his father Cliff McGhan, and his sisters, Teresa McGhan (Mike), Linda Greene (Mike) and Kelli Jacobson (Jon) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge McGhan, his sister, Laurie Roberts, his paternal grandparents, Loren & Ellen McGhan and maternal grandmother, Gladys Mitchell.
Mike requested cremation and no formal funeral service. Those wishing to sign Mike’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
