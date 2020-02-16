Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Michael Charles Thompson passed away in his home on his 49th birthday, February 4, 2020, in Yakima, WA, surrounded by his loving family after many years of battling metastatic sarcoma. Michael was born February 4, 1971, in Vancouver, WA, to Andy and Helen Thompson.
Mike attended schools in Renton, Seattle, Woodinville, and Yakima, before graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1989. After obtaining his driver’s license he worked his first job part time at Holiday Inn as a waiter. He then took a course at Perry Tech for auto parts sales which got him a job with Super Shops. Michael also studied and passed testing at Perry Tech to obtain his A+ Certification as an Information Technician in the computer field. After that, Michael worked the next 20 years until illness forced his retirement at the Wapato Irrigation District as an IT person, Manager of the warehouse, and Plant Technician. He really enjoyed being out “riding ditches” in the sunshine and supplying water to all the farmers on the reservation and made many friends in the process. After retirement he enjoyed going on trips with his family, fishing, watching football, building his hot rod and going to car show events, casinos, and just finding enjoyment in the life he was given to its fullest reward.
Mike’s dad took him to a fish farm when he was three years old to catch fish. Mike was hooked!! He fished his entire life. His mother also took Mike and his brothers fishing when they were young at their favorite location, the Santiam River, and they spent hours camping, fishing, snorkeling and learning to swim at Cascadia, Oregon, when he was a toddler. He stopped trout fishing because it was not as exciting as salmon, steelhead and sturgeon. He loved being out on his boat in the Columbia river with his brothers, friends, and relatives.
He is a proud enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. He was often seen at powwows as a gourd dancer or southern straight dancer from a young age. He made several trips to Oklahoma for tribal homecoming celebrations.
He was an avid motorcyclist. He belonged to the Abate Motorcycle Club, and at times was the President. They would do special rides including Toys-for-Tots for Christmas, collect bunnies and other toys for Easter, and other fund drives.
Michael is survived by his wife Mary (Stewart), and his beloved children, Alyssa, Daniel and Georgia. Also surviving are his parents Andy & Lois Thompson and Helen Downs; and his siblings, Randy (Lavender), Doug (Tammy), and Robin (John). He is also survived by numerous family members to include his multiple in-laws, cousins, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews and of course, by the many close friends that he held dear to him. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish, as we must say goodbye to our beloved Michael, may he now be at peace in the arms of our Lord.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Followed by a Funeral Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the same location. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral at West Hills Memorial Park (11800 Douglas Rd., Yakima, WA 98908). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefhc.com.
