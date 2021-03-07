Michael Brock Simpkins Stuart-Champion

September 1, 1938 - February 19, 2021
Michael Stuart-Champion died peacefully Feb. 19, 2021 with his son, Michael Kirk, by his side, after suffering a stroke. He was born in Boise, Idaho to Donald Wilburn Simpkins and Marjorie Ella Hooks. He had an older brother, Donald Malcolm and a beloved younger sister, Karen Ann.
Michael had a Tom Sawyer childhood in rural Idaho hunting and fishing in its clear streams. He graduated in 1956 from Grandview High School in Eastern Washington where he played football, basketball and baseball.
After graduating high school in 1956, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Marines. His time in the Marines was one of the most fulfilling chapters of his life. He excelled in the service. Its structure suited him and he learned valuable life lessons such as rapid decision making and staying calm in a crisis. After the Marines, he worked in Asia and studied at Portland State University. He worked as a Millwright, Industrial Engineer and taught Industrial Arts at Community College.
Michael loved the outdoors: he hunted, fished, camped, owned a sea faring boat and skied. He was an amateur scientist. He knew birds, the skies and most importantly rocks. For many summers, he volunteered at the Museum of the Rockies working with famed paleontologist Jack Horner digging for dinosaur fossils.
Michael also enjoyed travel. France, Italy, and Portugal were favorites as well as Costa Rica, Mexico and Hawaii. Michael’s trips with his mother to Italy to celebrate Mother’s Day and with his sister, Karen, to Ireland were especially memorable.
Michael grew up listening to big band music and later danced to live music in venues around the Northwest. He thought nothing of driving from home in St. Helen’s to Portland to hear and dance to his favorite bands.
Michael was predeceased by his sister; brother; mother and father. He is survived by his son, Michael Kirk Simpkins and daughter-in-law, Deby; daughter, Tamara Dawn Simpkins; son, Kevin Odean Simpkins; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and companion, Karen LaMorticella.
Michael often said that he would miss himself when he passed. We miss you, too. Rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Grandview, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In