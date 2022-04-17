Michael Baumeister

June 29, 1962 - April 7, 2022
Our beloved Michael died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday April 7. After a 7 year battle with cancer, he is finally free of pain and returns to the loving arms of his wife Joanna.
Michael was born in 1962 to Norman and Barbara Baumeister. He was the 4th of 6 children. He grew up in Yakima attending Broadway Elementary, Lewis and Clark Jr. High, Davis High and graduating from East Valley High School. After high school he lived in Moxee, Ellensburg and Seattle. In Seattle he met the love of his life Joanna Bounds. Together they raised her son Devin. They moved their family to Albuquerque, NM and later Mike and Joanna moved to Pasco, WA. Michael worked as a truck driver for many years before being diagnosed with cancer. He returned to New Mexico to live out his remaining years with his son in Santa Fe.
He is survived by his son Devin Kronberg of Santa Fe, NM, his mother Barbara Baumeister of Ellensburg, his 5 siblings, Celia and husband Bobby Winingham of Ellensburg, Alan and his wife Kathy Jackson of Selah, Janice Inlow of Little Elm, TX, Lorene and husband Todd Lenseigne of Selah, and Marlene and husband Ray Bacon of Yakima, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Joanna, his father Norman Baumeister, grandparents Bernard and Beulah Voss, Leo Baumeister and Florentine Colgrove and brother in law Virgil Inlow.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
