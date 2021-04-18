Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Michael Anthony Riggs passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2021.
Michael was born August 9, 1986 to John and Marlane Riggs in Sandpoint Idaho. He was the youngest of four siblings, joining his older brothers, John and Sam, and his sister, Gretta. Michael spent his entire childhood in Priest River, ID. He was an avid hunter, fisher, snowmobiler, and dirt bike rider. After graduating from Priest River’s Lamanna High School in 2004, he continued to work at the sawmill in Riley Creek. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Jessica Schoenmoser.
In 2005, Michael enlisted in the US Navy. In 2006 he was stationed on the USS John C. Stennis CVN 74, an aircraft carrier. He began dating his future wife, Jessica, just before his deployment to the Persian Gulf. In July 2008, Jessica and he were married. After his time on the Stennis was completed, he reenlisted with the Navy Reserves as a Construction Mechanic in the Seabees.
He began working at Sims Manufacturing and moved to Zillah. Then he found his dream job at Northwest Truck Repair & Salvage. Mike was one of the few in life that enjoyed going to work because he loved his job and the people he worked with. Every day he would come home and share his day with enthusiasm. Often, he would stay after the day’s work to visit with his friend and boss “Skeeter”.
Mike always dreamed of being a Dad, and in late September 2017, he was there to welcome his son, Axel. He was an amazing Dad and did everything imaginable to make Axel happy, from pretending to drive his ‘70 Charger, dirt bike “rides” across the yard, to random trips to the river to throw rocks or to the mountains for sledding.
In May 2020, he was able to be there for the birth of his second son, Aiden. Mike loved watching his boys play and his little family so much. He always dreamed of the future camping, hunting and fishing trips on his Mom and Stepdad Jim’s property in Idaho. He loved Nascar races, woodworking, country music and reading hunting magazines.
Mike was preceded in death by his brother, John Riggs. May they rest in peace together. Mike is survived by his wife Jessica, his sons Axel and Aiden Riggs, of Zillah; his mother Marlane (Jim) Schaper of Laclede IQ; his father, John Riggs, and brother, Sam (Yinn) Riggs of Page AZ, sister Gretta (Dan) Benson of Laclede, ID, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Brookside Funeral Home with full Military Honors, on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3:00pm with a Reception to follow in Zillah. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
