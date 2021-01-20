Valley Hills Funeral Home
Mike passed away January 8, 2021 at his home in Yakima, Washington. He was born May 27, 1954 to Andy and Wilma Pecheos of Toppenish, Washington. He graduated from Toppenish High School, Class of 1972. He started his career working for Union Pacific Railroad around 1974 as a laborer at the same time took and finished a civil engineering degree. He travelled most of the Union Pacific system and worked his way up to Roadmaster out of Twin Falls, Idaho. He retired from the railroad in 1989 with countless stories and friendships that lasted until his death.
January 1, 1990 he started his next adventure when he and his brother Doug bought the Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Sunnyside, Washington and transformed it into the hotspot of the area. The bar made a national news by stirring up a hornets nest for hosting professional strippers. In the 31 years owning the bar, he had created more fond memories and some of them were even legal.
Mike’s favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, hiking and backpacking into some of his favorite fishing spots. He was especially proud of his Mount Adams climb. He also enjoyed tormenting his nieces and nephews. He had a gift of gab and could be quite the entertainer. Year 2010, he became a part of Valley Life Church in Yakima, Washington where he got to know more about Christ.
Mike is survived by his wife Michele Pecheos, daughter Lacy Rae Bogart and grandson Xavier of San Diego, California, stepson Rey Reyes, aunt Norma Wentz of Foresthills, California, his brother Doug Pecheos of Toppenish, sister Tammie Couch of Joseph, Oregon and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sue Pecheos and nephew Jason Pecheos.
A Graveside service will take place at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com for service updates and to share condolences with the family.
Rest Brother Rest
