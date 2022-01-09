Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Michael Allen Gaub, 67, beloved son, brother, uncle, friend, father, and husband, went to his heavenly reward at 5:25 pm on January 1, 2022. Born October 11, 1954, in Mason City, Iowa, Mike moved to Ellensburg, Washington at an early age.
He was not your average guy who worked a 9:00 to 5:00 job all the days of his life. Just after high school, he joined his brother, Evangelist Ken Gaub and traveled the globe, playing drums and singing. While most were doing quartet music, Mike, along with his two nephews Nathan and Dan, started at cross-over band called Eternity Express, which began paving the way for Christian contemporary music as we know it today.
After leaving the band to start a family and moving to Arizona, he owned and operated a landscape company for over 25 years. He then traveled around the country for a few years working with different ministries until he returned to Yakima, Washington where he helped his brother and his father with his estate. He then worked at building his own house and loved being able to do most of it by himself. He was very proud of the house.
In 2006, he married the love of his life Dee Dee (Farnsworth) Gaub. Who along with her son Reggie, moved from Arizona to Yakima where she continues her teaching career.
A man of deep faith, Mike loved cooking, word games, doing graphic design, going to the beach, driving his snowplow, and tinkering in his workshop, but his greatest joy was serving the Lord, his family, and those around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Millie (Schultz) Gaub, oldest sister, Shirley Ericson-Schmitt, younger brother, Paul Gene Gaub, and second son, Jonathan Allen Gaub. He is survived by his wife, Dee Dee Gaub, sons, Jeremy Michael Gaub and Reggie Henry Davis, brother, Ken Gaub of Yakima, sisters, Carol McMurray of Tulsa, OK, Esther (Pat) Ragan of Spokane, WA, and Ruth (Gary) Eaton of Porterville, CA, 10 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews, and many friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, January 28, 2021, at Christian Life Center (716 N. 40th Ave, Yakima, WA) at 11:00 am. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in