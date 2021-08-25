Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Micah Joseph Wells embraced his heavenly home on August 22nd, 2021 at the age of 63. Micah was born to Nehemiah Wells and Sarah Wells on April 13th, 1958 in Newark, New Jersey. His early childhood he spent much of his time in the lower eastside of New York, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. He had a passion for basketball since he was a small child. In his early teens he grew to love jazz music and even spent much of his time at various venues getting to know local artists. Moving into adulthood, his passion for the music grew. A few of his favorite jazz musicians were John Coltrane, Boney James and Miles Davis to name a few. His more recent favorite being Christian jazz artist, Kirk Whalum, whom he was able to meet in person in 2019.
Micah met the love of his life, Jenifer Manning at church in 2002. They enjoyed their first date at Micah’s house where he prepared a home cooked meal for Jenifer complete with his famous fried chicken. To Jenifer’s surprise, that evening when she arrived at his door, Micah greeted her with arms wide open, that beautiful smile on his face and a kiss on the lips! He said, “Welcome home!” The two were inseparable from that moment on. They enjoyed 19 wonderful years of marriage together.
Each year he and Jenifer would visit Seaside, Oregon for their anniversary celebration. It became a place that they would annually rekindle what God had joined together so many years prior. Not only did Micah devote himself to Jenifer as her new husband, he happily embraced Jenifer’s daughter, Megan as his own. He loved caring for his new daughter and later even taught her to drive and how to pick out a quality man to stand alongside her as her life partner.
Family meant everything to Micah. Each Monday he would meet with his mother at her home for dinner. Whatever the need, he was there for her. He took her shopping, made sure that her every need was met and even moved her across the country to be closer to him. He was a dedicated son, beloved husband, caring father, and a one-of-a-kind friend.
Most of all he was a diligent servant of the most-high God. Each person he came in contact with was treated with dignity and the upmost respect. The tangible love of the Father spilled out of him like a fountain. Micah never knew a stranger. His devotion to the things of God was evident through not only his speech but seemed to bleed out of him as he would tenderly care for those around him. All that knew him loved him. He was infectious. That beautiful smile he exhibited seemed to radiate the pure love of God. One couldn’t help but feel the connection to the Father’s heart through him.
In addition to becoming a loving and devoted husband, Micah dedicated his career to helping those less fortunate. He worked as a warehouse manager at the Union Gospel Mission in Yakima, WA. Micah also developed the recycling program for the Mission which proved to be a great success. He was recognized by the city of Yakima as the “recycling hero.” The city even invited him to take part of the leadership of Yakima training program that only a select few are chosen for. He ended his career with the city of Yakima who hired him as a transit bus driver, which he enjoyed very much.
Micah also had a very private humility about him. Secretly, he would hand someone a $20 bill or unexpectedly show up to help a friend in need. His heart for the homeless was an unending cry of his heart. His encouragement changed many lives throughout the years. The phrase “give you the shirt off your back” was not just a nice idea to him. He often did just that. Stopping to pray for a complete stranger in the grocery store was a common practice for Micah. Quality time was the heartbeat that brought him no greater joy.
One of Micah’s favorite scriptures was Micah 6:8, “No, O people, the Lord has told you what is good, and this is what he requires of you: to do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.” Clearly, Micah lived this verse out as the anthem for his life. He was an overcomer, a man of character and true integrity. He was authentic and transparent, giving and full of love… a man who was the mirrored image of Jesus. Undoubtedly, upon arriving in Heaven, he heard the words, “Well done my good and very faithful servant. Welcome home.”
Micah was preceded in death by his father, Nehemiah, father-in-law, Mike Manning, and his two precious daughters, Melicah and Faith. Each passing of SIDS at a tender age. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jenifer and daughter Megan Ellis (Braden), 2 grandchildren, Kody and Benaiah; his mother, Sarah Wells, brother Nathan Wells, (Maria) brother Nehemiah II, and brother Timothy (Wife) Coleman; sisters in law, Dena (Chad) Hartung and Shana Cartmell, and mother-in-law, Bev Manning. Among these are also countless nieces and nephews.
Micah, you will be missed by so many. You have left a footprint in our lives here on earth. We are all thankful. Finally, to quote your famous phrase, “Praise God!”
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Stone Church (3303 Englewood Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Gospel Mission and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901), and memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
