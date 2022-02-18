Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Merrill E. Thomsen, age 76, passed away on February 5, 2022 in Yakima, Washington.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, 201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA. A second celebration will be held at the family farm in Douglas County in late spring. The service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Merrill’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared, and a full obituary can be viewed.
Memorials may be made to the Mansfield Museum, P.O. Box 274, Mansfield, WA 98830 or sent in care Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
