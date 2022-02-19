Merrianna Louise McCully was born on January 27th, 1942 to Roscoe McCully and Eva Simpson in Cle Elem, Washington, and raised in Granger, Washington. She passed away on January 13th, 2022 in Aberdeen, Washington.
Merrianna attended Davis High School and Yakima Valley Junior College. She went on to become a newspaper editor and book writer. She was at the Yakima Herald for 37 years as a prepress manager as well as in other areas of the newspaper. In 2001 she moved to Ocean Shores and worked for Coldwell Banker Realty.
Merrianna had an immense love for baseball. Her writing and work showed that. For 15 years, she worked for Jim Kaat, a well-known baseball broadcaster and starting pitcher. Starting in 1992, she began working for Andy MacPhail, Minnesota Twins manager. She worked for him for several years. She also worked for ESPN, CBS Sports, and Inside Sports Magazine. Merrianna did statistics and analysis for the Yankees, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs. She was one of a few females to do so. For three years in a row, she wrote a five thousand word column for Inside Sports Magazine.
After retiring, Merrianna wrote the book, “Three Up- Three Down: Pearls of Wisdom”, her story on working with Jim Kaat. Recently, she was contacted by the SABR (Society of American Baseball Research) and was called one of the early pioneers of the sabermetrics of baseball.
Merrianna was great on the computer. She was a kind and generous person, she cared for her parents until they passed away. She loved horses and raised appaloosas. We will miss her.
Merrianna is survived by her family Carla Macnose, Caren Carlson, Curtis Carlson, Jerry Finley, Paula Rowell, Dianne Kresivich, and Janice Burgess.
Special thanks to Marilyn Jamieson for providing information on Merriannas’s life.
