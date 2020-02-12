Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Merna Mae Walker, 82, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born August 31, 1937, in Union, IA to her parents Jake and Alma Westcott. She was the youngest of 15 children.
Merna attended all 13 years of school in Union. As a young girl her brother and her shared a paper route. She loved music and especially loved playing basketball in junior high and high school. She was quite the talented forward for Union Consolidated High School and graduated in 1955.
Merna had over a dozen siblings so she didn’t have to do a lot of chores haha. She and her brother, Jack, were especially close.
A few short years after high school she met Robert (Bob) Walker. They married March 9, 1959 in Missouri. Their loving daughter, Peggy, was born 2 years later in October 1961. Her husband was in the aerospace industry which took them several places across the country for many years. They settled in Washington in the fall of 1979.
Merna worked for a number of years at Hanford before moving to Seattle, WA with Bob where she worked in Software Configuration on the B-2 bomber at Boeing. Bob and Merna enjoyed entertaining friends and family. They even organized a yearly river rafting trip down the Yakima River. Upon retirement she and Bob moved back to Selah, WA to be closer to their daughter, granddaughters and other close family. In 2011 Bob and Merna celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Merna loved spending time with her family for celebratory gatherings, playing pinochle, putting together a puzzle from her collection, going on shopping excursions with her granddaughters, taking an annual trip to the Tulip Festival, and most recently traveling to Las Vegas. Her favorite color was red and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her home was full of her collectible Santas during that magical time of year.
You could never take the Iowa roots away from Merna as she loved to garden and share all that she grew with family and friends. She especially loved feeding the birds and other critters that found their way to her porch. You could always count on Merna to take a trip with you to the local casino. She was thrilled by the penny machines and enjoyed people watching.
Merna was full of life and had the most outgoing personality. You would never catch her without a smile on her face. She was known for her kindness, compassion for others, silliness and infectious laugh. Her family will never forget her loving heart and she will be missed immensely. She will always be part of our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob (2011), her parents, and siblings Mark Westcott, Alice Grimstad, Allison Westcott, Paul Westcott, Frank Westcott, Inez Westcott, Ralph Westcott, Elmer Westcott, Ross Westcott, Betty Holman, and Anna Maas. She is survived by her daughter Peggy (Byron) of Selah, WA, her granddaughters Maegan (Charles) of Marysville, WA and Morgan of Selah, WA, her siblings Pearl Grief Altoona, IA, Roland Westcott Marshalltown, IA, Jack Westcott (MaryLou) Penitas, TX, and many nieces and nephews across the country.
Viewing will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Shaw and Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) at 9:30 am followed by a Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
