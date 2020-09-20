Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Merlynn (Merchie) Kay Simmons, age 81 passed away peacefully September 6, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA. She was born April 14, 1939 in Spokane, Washington to Claude and Sarah Jean Quackenbush, the fifth daughter of seven girls.
After graduating from Trout Lake high school at the age of 18, Merchie began working as a fire lookout. Her most fond memories of that time are of working the fire lookout tower atop Mt. Clemon. Among her many stories are the reactions she would get from visitors when they would use the outhouse and see the rubber snake she kept inside. It was also here that she met her first husband, Cecile Smith, who passed away after a few short years from a brain aneurism.
In 1963 Merchie met and married Clifford Simmons, a marriage that lasted until her death 57 years later. With love in her heart and a desire to provide a home for children who had none, she and Clifford adopted their daughter Sarah and son Jim. It was also during this time that she earned a degree as a Registered Nurse (RN) from Yakima Valley Community College and held various positions as an RN through the Yakima Valley. During her career as an RN her favorite positions were as a pediatric nurse for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and as a nurse at the Yakima Valley School for the gravely disabled, caring for clients with significant physical and mental disabilities. Her compassion for people who could not care for themselves ran deep, finding joy in building relationships with her patients.
After her retirement in 2006 Merchie and Clifford traveled the United States in their RV exploring and meeting new people. One memorable experience during their travels was weathering tropical storm Alberto in southeast Georgia. The following year Merchie and Clifford traveled to Alaska where they visited extended family in Aleknagik, where her sister Shirley’s family lived and worked as commercial fisher men and women. The trip to Alaska was one that she particularly enjoyed as she had only heard stories about life in Aleknagik up to that point.
A lifelong member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Merchie is remembered for her love of and compassion for those who were sick and less fortunate. She is survived by her husband Clifford Simmons, daughter Sarah Lancaster; son and daughter-in-law Jim and Jamie Simmons; grandsons Brenton and Skyler Lancaster and James Simmons; granddaughters Maggie and Esther Simmons; sisters Roseanne Jaksha, Claudia Brown, Darla Lehmann, and Sharon Hires; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Shirley Smith and Barbara Rimer.
