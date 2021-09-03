Merlin (Mel) Leroy Adams

1930-2021
It was in the early morning of August 21, 2021 when he sighed and crossed from the bonds of this earth into his promised home after a long and eventful life. His passing took place at the hospital in Yakima, Washington.
Mel was born in Mangum, Oklahoma in the summer of 1930 to Paul and Irene Adams. He and older brother James were the only children from this union. They toiled there until life had become too difficult and other options few in the dirty nineteen thirties. Everything was sold, given away or left behind and in Steinbeck fashion they became part of the great migration west on to California. Their family worked in the fields and followed seasonal crops up and down the valley until finally settling down in the Los Angeles area where they made a home and Mel finished his high school education.
Not long after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served honorably during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he returned home to pursue his civilian life, that’s when he met and married Adrienne. This family grew to six by the end of 1957. Life changing events brought an end to this marriage in 1960.
It was about 1981 outside of Seattle, Washington he met who would become his wife of 30 years Sharon Ann. He and Sharon spent a lot of time working in their church and after children left one by one, he and Sharon pursued ministries locally, nationally and internationally traveling to other countries namely Poland, the Philippines and Denmark to deliver the gospel and provide other goods and services as missionaries in the service of their Lord.
As retirement approached, they decided to try out the Atlantic coast of Florida. They chose Palm Coast as their home. After a while, they missed their family living in the Pacific Northwest and moved back to Sharon’s hometown of Walla Walla, Washington. After a few years passed, Sharon’s daughter found a small place in a mountain valley of Yakima, Washington a few miles from where she lived. Soon after Mel and Sharon packed up and moved to the cabin in the hills where life took on a different tempo for them. Time passed and they shared their lives, and the lives of their children and grandchildren and grew together. Life was good, loved ones came to visit, and enjoyed their company and hospitality, each left their mark on the cabin and it came to become home to all. In the fall of 2012 Sharon had become ill, after a gallant struggle, she passed away in the spring of 2014, a profound loss to us all.
Mel resolved to bring laughter and joy back into his life and in 2015 he reacquainted himself with Adrienne and after 56 years apart, they were reunited in marriage. An additional blessing was he reestablished his relationship with his oldes daughter lost 56 years earlier. He moved Adrienne from her home in Oregon to the cabin in Washington where they reconciled their past differences over time and lived for the next two years until Adrienne passed away in February 2017.
Mel worked with the pastor from his church congregation and began teaching Sunday school and participating in other church functions and activities. He enjoyed teaching and helping others in their Christian journey. His church home and friends have been the focus of his life in the later years and a source of much personal joy. Mel was a quiet philanthropist for many years, he provided resources to various organizations such as veterans and children’s hospitals. He was especially fond of Christian organizations that focused their programs on teaching salvation through Jesus Christ.
Mel leaves behind a sister, sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also leaves us a legacy of perseverance and faith in Christ. He held fast in the face of many obstacles his life encountered. He was comforted in knowing his salvation was secure because of his acceptance of Jesus and Christ’s payment for his transgressions on the cross.
All will miss his unique influence on their lives. He’ll always be just a memory away. Thanks for everything Dad. We will always love you!
