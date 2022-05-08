Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Merle Warehime, 90, long-time resident of the Yakima Valley, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022 from injuries sustained in a fall. Merle was born August 19, 1931 to Alice and Harry Warehime in Chelan, WA. After an early childhood in the rural Methow valley, he moved with the family to Seattle where his father had purchased a small restaurant. He was driving tow truck when he was called up to serve America in the Korean War. He spent over a year on the front lines before returning home.
In 1954, he moved to the Yakima Valley where he met and married June Dyson. They lived in Selah where they had two sons. Merle worked in the restaurant business with his father during his early career, first at the Twin Bridges Tavern in Yakima, then at Wards Café in Selah. He spent almost a decade in the vending business. He started a small company and then sold it to Servomation. After the sale, he again worked with his father at the Circle Inn Tavern for several years.
Around this time, he found Lydia Blackburn. They met, married, and spent more than forty years together. She just passed away December 28, 2021.
He decided to switch gears from the food/beverage service industry and try real estate. He was one of the first sales associates selling properties at Desert Aire. After a few years there, he opened Dedicated Realty in Yakima, then joined Heritage Moultry where he finished his career.
Merle was preceded in death by his father Harry Warehime, his mother Alice Wheeler, his first wife June, second wife Lydia and stepson Bill Blackburn. He is survived by his sister Betty Fehrer, two sons, Duane Warehime from Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, and Darren Warehime from Naches, and a stepdaughter Cheryl Trujillo from Naches. He has seven grandchildren, four in the Yakima area, April Everitt from Selah, Briann Warehime from Yakima, Dani Callaghan and Tanner Warehime from Naches. One grandchild lives in Seattle, Tosha Gonzalez, and two grandchildren are in New Jersey, Kyle Warehime in Rockaway and Raquel Guevara in Livingston. He also counts six great-grandchildren and one more on the way.
Funeral Services were previously held. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
