October 3, 1919 - May 15, 2021
Our beloved Merle left her 101 years on this earth, as she lived, always on her terms. May 15th she was introduced to her great-grandson, Vann James and received the love of her family. Later, comfortably in her own bed, she slipped quietly into the arms of her Lord. Merle Hubbard was born in Cheney, WA along with her 7 siblings. She graduated from Eastern Washington University with a degree in education and had the distinction of being the very first drum majorette at EWU, learning routines from drawings and making her own costume. Merle’s first job was in Omak, Okanogan where she fell in love with the handsome football coach, Robert Klavano. After marriage, Bob took high school principal jobs in Pasco and Walla Walla, ending his career as the assistant superintendent of schools in Yakima. Merle also worked for the Yakima schools, teaching at Robertson and Whitney elementary schools. She received her masters degree from Central Washington University and served the university as a supervisor of student teachers. She was often reminded of her favorite reminder to off-course children in her classroom, “Is that the best your good thinker can do?”
Merle and Bob raised two boys, using their teaching down times to take long, memorable trailer vacations. Merle and Bob traveled the world, once leading a group of kids to Europe on Dwight Eisenhower’s People to People program. Because Yakima’s Eisenhower high school was the first named after him, Eisenhower met personally with the group.
After Bob died in 1975 Merle remarried family friend, Wally Wedin. They eventually moved to Sammamish to be near Merle’s son, Jim and his family. After Wally’s death Merle lived 23 years as a super active member of Bellewood Independent Living. She taught bridge and among her many hobbies she was even the Texas hold ‘em champ. Her prized various collections were often displayed. She loved to stretch out her 18 foot long around-the-world TWA ticket.
Gregarious and lucid to the end, the isolation of Covid and the virus-related death of her son, Larry, led to health complications which she couldn’t overcome. She is survived by son Jim, granddaughters Jamie and Lauren, great-grandson Vann, and daughters-in-law Linda and Connie. Merle will be interred with Robert Klavano at Terrace Heights Memorial Cemetery.
