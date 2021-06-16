Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Merle “Dale” Kirkendall, 66, of Yakima, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow.
Dale was born in Yakima and was raised in Tieton. He graduated from Highland High School and Perry Tech, studying HVAC. Dale played football for Highland and enjoyed all sports.
He is survived by his sister, Carol, girlfriend, Lori and her family.
No services are planned at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
