Melvin Suelzle passed away on September 25, 2021, in Bothell, Washington, with his loving wife Genevieve by his side. Mel was born in 1939 (Minot, ND) to parents Edmund and Blanche Suelzle and lived in Yakima between 1947-1964. In high school, Mel liked to cruise Yakima Ave on Friday and Saturday nights, and in more recent years enjoyed model boat building and being of service at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church (Edmonds, WA). Mel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Genevieve, three children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. All will miss Mel’s generous, loving spirit and kind-hearted advice. He will remain the smartest man we’ll ever know.
